Gaurav Chopraa Turns 44: A Look at Actor's Top 5 TV Shows, Web Series

HAPPY BIRTHDAY GAURAV CHOPRAA: Television’s handsome hunk, Gaurav Chopraa turns 44 today. You might remember him as Mr Rathore from Uttaran opposite Rashami Desai or as Prof Abhay Singh Ranawat in Sadda Haq. He is known for his strong baritone voice and for always choosing different scripts to showcase his versatility.

He started off his career with Saara Akaash and in a span of almost two decades, he has ended up doing memorable roles in shows like Left Right Left, Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann, and Rana Naidu. He has also starred in the Hollywood movie Blood Diamond and participated in reality shows like Nach Baliye 2, and Bigg Boss 10 to name a few.

Here is a list of TV shows and web- series Gaurav Chopraa has been a part of:

Rana Naidu (2023)

Karan Anshuman’s web series stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Rana Daggubati, Surveen Chawla and Gaurav Chopraa in key roles. The story revolves around Rana Naidu, who is Bollywood’s go-to problem solver. However, things take a turn, when his father is released from prison and he finds solving his own problems challenging. Aghori (2019)

Gaurav Chopraa won the hearts of his audience with his powerful acting as Adhvik in the web series Aghori. The supernatural drama revolves around Adhvik who has been given the task of killing Kamakshi (Simran Kaur), a woman with special powers. But, destiny has something else planned for the couple. Hello Mini (2019)

Starring Arjun Aneja, Priya Banerjee and Gaurav Chopra in the lead roles, Hello Mini is a thriller web series. It is about an independent girl Rivanah Bannerjee who has recently moved to Mumbai. She has the perfect life with caring parents, a doting boyfriend (Gaurav Chopraa) and a great job. But, someone has been stalking her and trying to gain control of her life. At first, she dismisses it thinking it’s a secret admirer, but soon she realises she is in danger. Directed by Faruk Kabir, the series is written by the popular novelist Novoneel Chakraborty and Croctales. Sadda Haq (2015)

Professor Abhay Singh Ranawat’s (Gaurav Chopraa) impactful role is still etched in the minds of the audience. Creator Anand Sivakumaran’s show Sadda Haq is based on a modern-day girl, Sanyukta (Harshita Gaur), who is hell-bent on breaking free from the shackles of patriarchy and showcases her story of pursuing a mechanical engineering degree. The show also stars Param Singh, Akshay Anand Kohli, Ananya Chadha and many others. Uttaran

The TV serial is about the story of two girls Tapasya (Rashami Desai), a rich girl, and her domestic help’s daughter, Ichcha (Tina Datta) who share a bittersweet relationship since childhood. During their college days, they fall in love with the same man and things take a drastic turn in their friendship. Gaurav Chopra played the role of Raghuvendra Pratap Rathore, aka, Mr Rathore and was paired opposite Rashami Desai. The series also starred Ayub Khan, Sreejita De, Vaishali Thakkar, Pragati Mehra and Nandish Singh Sandhu to name a few.

