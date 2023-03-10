Celebrity couple dance reality show Nach Baliye Season 10 is all set to return to our television screens soon. If reports are to be believed, two of the most loved actors - Gaurav Khanna and Rupali Ganguly are also likely to participate in the show. But of course, with their respective real-life partners.

As reported by BollywoodLife.com, Gaurav Khanna and his wife Akanksha Chamola have been approached by the makers of Nach Baliye 10. Similarly, the entertainment portal also claimed that Rupali and her husband Ashwin K Verma have also been approached for the show. While there is no official confirmation of this so far, if Gaurav and Rupali choose to participate in Nach Baliye 10, it goes without saying that they will be competing against one another.

Gaurav Khanna and Rupali Ganguly are popularly known as Anuj Kapadia and Anupama respectively. Their on-screen chemistry in Rajan Shahi’s show is widely loved by all. In a recent interview with News18 Showsha, Gaurav opened up about how Anupama changed his career graph and joked that it is like a ‘steroid injection’. He also mentioned that even though fans call him an ‘amazing actor’ today, he believes he has always acted the same and equally worked hard.

“When I talk to my friends or my parents, I always say nobody gets anything out of luck and ahead of time. Maybe it’s my time right now. People are loving the show and the character. Earlier also, I was the same actor, I used to work equally hard but now it feels good when people say ‘you are a very good actor’," Gaurav told us.

Meanwhile, talking about Nach Baliye 10, the show was earlier likely to air in mid-October 2022. However, it was then postponed due to reasons unknown. Earlier, news agency IANS also reported that the reality show might witness actress Karisma Kapoor, choreographers Terence Lewis, and Vaibhavi Merchant on the hot seats of judges.

The 9th season of the show was aired in 2019, from July 19 to November 3, and won by Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary.

