Shah Rukh Khan enjoys unparalleled stardom in the Hindi film industry like nobody else. In extension, King Khan’s wife Gauri Khan and kids Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan equally relish the spotlight for their individualistic quirks. As such, Gauri Khan’s new venture, a coffee table book Life in Design doesn’t come as a surprise. But what actually sent the internet into a tizzy was the grand family picture she posted in the light of the announcement.

On Sunday, Gauri Khan took to her Instagram handle to share an exquisite group picture with the stellar family and it featured everyone from Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan to the adorable Abram Khan. They all rocked black outfits and looked picture perfect to the T. Shah Rukh Khan looked dapper in a black leather jacket, Suhana wore a black and white dress, Gauri Khan looked gorgeous in an all black ensemble, Aryan Khan flaunted black denims, black jacket and black T-Shirt. Abram exuded swag by complimenting everyone with his black attire. Gauri Khan penned the caption,"Family is what makes a home… Excited for the @penguinindia coffee table book… coming soon. #Gauri Khan Designs #MyLifeInDesign."

Several celebs and fans were impressed to see the photogenic family in one frame. Neelam Kothari wrote, “Gorgeous picture!". Amrita Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Zoya Akhtar, Shweta Bachchan and Maheep Kapoor reacted with red heart emojis. On the other hand, one of the fans commented, “Now that’s called a family picture!" Someone else said, “Thank you for making my day!" A fan stated, “God Bless Your Family!"

Gauri Khan’s upcoming book will showcase her journey as an interior designer and would highlight some rare and never-seen-before family pictures of the Khan family. For Shah Rukh Khan fans, the book will also contain pictures from their house Mannat and would come with the foreword by Shah Rukh Khan himself.

