Gauri Khan Beams With Pride After She Captures Suhana Khan On A Hoarding, Watch

Gauri Khan is not only a doting wife to Shah Rukh Khan but also a proud mother of Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan. As such, she never leaves a stone unturned to celebrate the milestones of her kids. Not only did she cheer for Aryan Khan when he launched his streetwear Dyavol, but also Suhana Khan who became a brand ambassador of Maybelline. Maintaining that trajectory, Gauri Khan beamed with pride when she saw Suhana on a hoarding.

On Sunday, Gauri Khan took to her Instagram handle to drop a clip from inside her office that captured Suhana Khan’s Maybelline hoarding nearby. The camera panned briefly on Suhana Khan’s face. She wrote in the caption, “Guess who I spotted in the office today?"

Several celebs and fans rushed to the comment section to congratulate Gauri. Maheep Kapoor wrote, “Faaaaab. Love it(with heart eyes and heart emoji)". Malaika Arora wrote, “Awwww(with red heart emoji)". Bhavana Panday, Seema Sajdeh and Deanne Panday each reacted with loved up emojis. Even Suhana Khan commented with a kiss emoji and hearts emoji.

Suhana is all set to make her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s Netflix film, The Archies, later this year. The film also stars Boney Kapoor’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina. In the pictures shared on Instagram, Zoya along with the cast of the movie was seen cutting a three-tier cake to celebrate the film’s wrap. The Archies is slated to release this year.

However, she is already a star on social media. Suhana has over 3.8 million followers and is also already one of the brand ambassadors of a makeup brand. Her association with the brand was announced last month. Her appearance at the brand ambassador announcement took the internet by storm, with many praising her first solo public appearance.

She also turned heads at the recent inauguration of the NMACC in Mumbai. Suhana joined her mother Gauri Khan and brother Aryan Khan on the red carpet of the event.

