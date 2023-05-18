Gauri Khan Holds Shah Rukh Khan Close In New Romantic Photos, Says ‘Thank You For…’

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are undoubtedly one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. Time and again, their adorable display of affection for each other on the internet wins everyone’s hearts. Both have indeed come a long way and have been each other’s biggest cheerleaders. Now, Gauri recently shared a couple of photos from a recent event in town.

The photos were from Gauri’s book launch event. She wrote in the caption, “#MyLifeInDesign available now. Thank you for being part of my journey, @iamsrk." Gauri recently turned author with a coffee table book titled My Life In Design, in which she charts out her journey as a designer with exclusive pictures of her and her family – husband Shah Rukh Khan and children Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan.

Have a look :

Advertisement

In the photos, Shah Rukh and Gauri posed as they held each other with all the love and affection. While Gauri looked elegant in a black dress, Shah Rukh looked dapper in a black blazer. Both surely found the right balance between elegance and charm.

Earlier this week, Shah Rukh who was also present for the book launch heaped praises on his wife and her creative instincts. He jokingly said, “She’s designing houses, hotels and restaurants. Except for my rooms in the house, she’s designing everything else in the world. But I’m a forgiving person, magnanimous by heart (smiles)."

The actor also shared, “For about 23-24 years of our married life, we were just so busy settling down in Mumbai. This overwhelming response we got from the profession that I’m in - just to deal with it, lead a normal life and bring up the children - she never realised that there was an aspect of hers that needed to have some kind of life and give vent to."

Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan had first met Gauri Khan, when they were 18 and 14, respectively, at a party in Delhi. For Shah Rukh, it was love at first sight. At the event, he shared, “We’ve been married to each other for over 30 years. Gauri and I have known each other since she was 14 and I was 18. Sometimes when you know each other for very many years, a sense of appreciation for each other’s work starts diminishing because you take each other for granted."

On a closing note he added, “I’ve been doing what I do for a long time. Gauri has played her part in the best way possible. We’ve raised three beautiful children. She’s the wife of a movie star who became extremely popular because of the grace of god. But there was a passion and sense of creativity she always had."