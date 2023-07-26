Gauri Khan, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor Have a Ball at Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani After-Party

Gauri Khan joined Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh and more at the after party of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The group of stunning women were seen gathered at Manish Malhotra’s home after the special screening of Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s film for a fun party. Taking to Instagram, Gauri shared a glimpse of the after party with a couple of photos.

In the first photo, Gauri and the ladies were seen seated in a corner of the room, posing together. In the second, Guari was seen posing with Seema and other guests at the party. Sharing the photos, Gauri wrote, “Rocky aur Rani ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️." Karisma took to the comments section and dropped a hug and a heart emoji. Malaika and Maheep also dropped a heart emoji. Seema commented, “Faaab ❤️❤️."

The star-studded screening of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was hosted by director Karan Johar in Mumbai and Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, and Vicky Kaushal, among many others, attended the screening. While fans were hoping to spot Shah Rukh Khan, they were heartbroken to see him absent from the screening. However, his absence was made up by Gauri Khan.