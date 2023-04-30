Gauri Khan Sends Love To Son Aryan Khan, Says ‘Proud To See Your Work Coming To Life’

Gauri Khan is a proud mom as her son Aryan launches his brand. Sharing a photo of Aryan from his new advertisement, she wrote, “One day to go… all the best, @___aryan___ … proud to see your work coming to life. @dyavol.x (heart eyes, red heart, and wine glass emojis)."

On seeing the post, Sangeeta Bijlani, Shweta Bachchan and other celebs sent in their best wishes for Aryan. Namrata Shirodkar wrote, “(Red heart emojis) all the best (hug emojis)." Sangeeta Bijlani commented, “Woww. All the best." Deanne Panday said, “All the best @___aryan___ ." Shweta Bachchan posted heart eyes emoji and Bhavana Pandey dropped a red heart emoji.

Earlier, Aryan’s sister Suhana Khan also shared the ad on her Instagram Stories to give a shoutout and called the commercial ‘incredible’.

Recently, Aryan and his father Shah Rukh Khan were seen in a new luxury streetwear brand commercial. It was helmed by Aryan, marking his directorial debut. This is the first time Aryan has worked with Shah Rukh on an ad. The 25-year-old has already written his first web series and will soon begin its direction.

The ad marks Aryan’s first venture as a director in Bollywood. Aryan, who has studied Bachelor of Fine Arts, Cinematic Arts, Film and Television Production, School of Cinematic Arts at University of Southern California, had no plans of following his father’s footsteps into acting. Instead, he wanted to be behind the camera and work as a filmmaker.

Shah Rukh confirmed the same when he appeared on David Letterman’s My Next Guest Needs No Introduction. He said, “My son doesn’t want to act and I don’t think he can. But in India, it’s like if you are a movie star’s son then you might become a movie star. He looks nice and he’s tall and okay. But I don’t think he has what it takes perhaps, and he realises it himself." However, he added, “But he is a good writer."

