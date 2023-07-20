Gauri Khan Shares A Rare Glimpse Of An Aesthetic Corner In Mannat, Fans Say 'Always Gorgeous'

Gauri Khan, wife of Bollywood Star Shah Rukh Khan is a talented interior designer. Known to have designed spaces for high-profile individuals such as Mukesh Ambani, Roberto Cavalli and Ralph Lauren, the creative diva never fails to impress us. Recently, she shared a rare picture on Instagram that showcased her posing radiantly in front of an aesthetic corner of Mannat that she has designed herself.

On Wednesday, Gauri took to her Instagram handle to share a rare picture from one of the exquisite looking corners from her heavenly abode Mannat. In the snap, we can see Gauri leaning against a wooden wardrobe that rests with a light purple wall as a backdrop. There is also a painting, a lantern and other lovely features that added glam and poise to that place. Gauri wore a denim jacket and paired it with black t-shirt and ripped denim jeans. Promoting her recently released book, she wrote in the caption, “A home is a place we can truly be ourselves… and how it is designed speaks volumes . To know about my thoughts on design, pick up my coffee table book."

Take a look:

Zoya Akhtar reacted to Gauri’s post with star and heart eyes emojis. One of the fans wrote, “Wow, that looks amazing!" Another one commented, “Most beautiful Mrs Khan!" Someone else said, “Always gorgeous!" A fan also stated, “Beautiful picture ma’am!!"