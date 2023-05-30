Gautami Patil Doesn’t Deserve Protection, Says Sambhaji Raje Chhatrapati

Lavani dancer Gautami Patil has been making headlines for quite some time now. The folk artist, who enjoys massive fan following in Maharashtra, was recently embroiled in a controversy, revolving around her surname. This began after Rajendra Jarad Patil, who identified himself as the Maratha Coordinator, asked her to not use the Patil surname. He further claimed that otherwise her shows will be banned in the state. Soon after this, several people came out in support of Gautami including politician Yuvraj Sambhaji Raje Chhatrapati. But in the latest turn of events, the politician has backed down from his support and announced the reason for the same through a Facebook post.

Going by Yuvraj’s Facebook post, he claimed that earlier a journalist informed him that an artist was being intimidated. The politician wrote that it is wrong to threaten a female artist and that’s why he earlier supported Gautami. However, the politician further claimed that he wasn’t aware of Gautami’s art form, at the time of his support. But now, after he has learned about it all, he feels that it destroys the culture of Maharashtra. In addition, he concluded by claiming that such art doesn’t deserve protection. It must be noted that social media users have criticised the politician for backing away from his stance and commented that there are important issues in this country which deserve his attention. In case you are wondering, earlier the politician cited the example of Maharani Tarabai Bhosale while supporting the artist.

In his conversation with TV9, Rajendra Jarad Patil, claimed that Gautami’s real surname is not Patil but Chabukswar. Therefore, he believed that she was defaming Patils, by using it as her last name. He said, “Otherwise, her programme will not be allowed in Maharashtra, and I directly warned her." To which Gautami broke her silence and responded by saying, “My surname is Patil, I will only use the surname Patil, I don’t care what anyone is saying. My programme is cultural."

This isn’t the first time that Gautami has grasped the limelight over a controversy. Sometimes back she got into trouble because of one of her events that was held at Indira Gandhi School Ground. This ground is close to the AIIMS Hospital and Research Center in Aundh, Pune. People questioned the administration about how they allowed such a loud event in the vicinity of the hospital.