Popular actress Gautami Tadimalla often steals the spotlight, with her acting prowess as well as gorgeous looks. This time, her daughter Subbalakshmi Tadimalla is making a huge buzz on the internet. She shares an amazing bond with her mother Gautami. Their latest pictures are proof. Subbalakshmi recently shared an adorable photo with her mother on social media. The mother-daughter duo is now garnering huge praise among the audience.

In the pictures, Subbalakshmi Tadimalla — who is also known by the name of Subbu — posed for the camera with Gautami.

Gautami Tadimalla and her daughter can be seen embracing each other in the photo. Subbu donned a western outfit. Her mother accompanied her in a brown frock-style dress. For the makeup, Subbu wore winged eyeliner, pink-tinted cheeks, mascara-laden eyelashes, and a shade of pink lipstick. Gautami also opted for subtle makeup.

Subbu captioned her photo, “Home is where the heart is and my heart is with my mum". Social media users have commented on the pictures. One user wrote, “Beautiful daughter and good heart mom". Another user commented, “Stay blessed both of you. Like mother like daughter". The third user commented, “Lovely pic". One user also called her, “Beauty".

Subbalakshmi often shares pictures with her mother, which become viral on the internet. Some time back, Subbalakshmi dropped a slew of pictures, in which both mother and daughter can be seen twinning in a black T-shirt.

Gautami Tadimalla has worked in films such as Nee Pathi Naan Pathi, Papanasam, Iruvar, and His Highness Abdullah. Now, she is all set to star in the upcoming film Anni Manchi Sakunamule. She tied the wedding knot with renowned businessman Sandeep Bhatia in 1998. Their marriage did not last long and they filed their divorce year in 1999. Subbu is their daughter. After that, she entered into a live-in relationship with popular actor Kamal Haasan. But, the couple called off their relationship in 2016.

Reportedly, Subbalakshmi might make her debut in films soon. Now, it will be interesting to see how she is going to perform on the silver screen.

