Genelia Deshmukh Meets Her JTYJN Co-Star Imran Khan at a Quirky Spot: 'We Often Catch Up At...'

It’s been 15 years since Genelia Deshmukh and Imran Khan’s film Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na hit the theatres and became a massive hit. While the film has attained a cult status now, Genelia recently shared that she doesn’t relate to her character ‘Aditi’ from the film anymore.

Taking a trip down memory lane, Genelia told Hindustan Times, “Aditi was very close to me back then. She was a firebrand, someone who spoke her emotions. I was young and just went with no makeup, all-natural. So, it was just me and how I was. However, today, I am different from Aditi because I think before speaking."

While Imran has quit acting and away from the film world, he is still in touch with Genelia. The actress shared that now their kids are in the same school and quite often they catch up and shared a great camaraderie. “Our kids are now in the same school, so we often catch up at the school."