Genelia D'Souza Looks Stunning In Black Ruffled Saree At IIFA Awards, See Pics

The prestigious IIFA Awards were held in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. Many celebrities from Salman Khan to Nora Fatehi made their appearances at the event. Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza, the famous Bollywood couple, were also seen at the event. Genelia’s beautiful ruffled saree look was the talk of the town and the pictures posted by the actress went viral.

She shared her IIFA night pictures on Instagram with the caption, “My Sari never fails. It’s an elegant way to define my boldness." Genelia can be seen wearing a beautiful black ruffled saree which she paired up with heavy silver earrings and a maang tika. She also carried a silver purse to add an extra element to her look. For her hair, she opted to keep her tresses in a bun. Check the pictures here:

The picture has received more than 600,000 likes so far. Social media fans have shown their reactions in the comments section. A social media user wrote, “Eternal beauty," while another one wrote, “Overwhelming."

In another picture posted on the actress’s Instagram handle, she can be seen receiving an award. Genelia got this award for Outstanding Achievement in Regional Cinema. In this picture, she is holding an award with her husband Riteish Deshmukh. This picture was posted with the caption, “About last night…Outstanding Achievement In Regional Cinema.. thank you IIFA for honoring #VED." Checkout the pictures:

Let us tell you that Genelia D’souza is also one of the top actresses in regional cinema. She has given many hit films in Tamil, Telugu and Marathi films. She got the IIFA award for her film Ved in which she played the role of Shravani Jadhav. The film is directed by Riteish Deshmukh himself.