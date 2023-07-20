Genelia D'Souza Would Love Be A Part Of Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na 2, Says 'Please Put It Out In The Universe'

Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na starring Imran Khan and Genelia D’Souza in the lead recently completed 15 years and the film holds a special place in the hearts of fans. Among the cast members, Genelia D’Souza as Aditi was widely loved by both critics and fans. And now 15 years later, Genelia D’Souza has expressed to be a part of a sequel to Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na.

In an interview with the entertainment portal PinkVilla, Genelia D’Souza shared that the recall value of Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na is such that even today people address her as Aditi when she is out,"Yes. I’m very grateful that after 15 years of the film they still remember. When a film works and it’s a big hit, it’s very short lived. But when 15 years down the line, someone is still talking about that film, that’s when you know this is your heart!"

Commenting on the possibility of a sequel to the cult-film, Genelia stated,"I would love to please put it out in the universe. I remember when we were doing the film, Abbas would suggest part two and talk about expansive ideas, just out of fun. But I hope someday they write something because it has huge potential.