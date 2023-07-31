Ghoomer: Abhishek Bachchan Is Intense Coach, Saiyami Dons Cricketer's Jersey in First Look

Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyyami Kher’s highly anticipated sports drama Ghoomer is all set to release on August 18. Ahead of the same, the makers recently revealed the first look of the lead actors. In the film, Abhishek will be stepping into the shoes of a coach, while Saiyyami essays the role of a specially-abled bowler.

Dropping the motion poster from the film, Abhishek wrote, “Lefty hai? Left hi hai. #GhoomerInCinemas on 18th August!". Helmed by R Balki, the film’s trailer will be released in 3 days.

Earlier while speaking about her role in Ghoomer, Saiyyami had shared, “I play the role of a left-handed bowler in Ghoomer, and, for me, in real life, I am a right-handed player. I could never actually step into the shoes of a real-life para-athlete, but even the small hurdles I had to overcome as an athlete myself reminded me of things we take for granted. Preparing and filming for Ghoomer opened my eyes in a way that I never thought would happen to go into it. It was a physically and emotionally challenging time, but my struggles were minuscule when compared to those heroes who make our country proud by participating in so many sports as para-athletes."