Aishwarya Sharma is known for playing the role of Pakhi in the popular show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. In a recent interview with News18 Showsha, the actress talked at length about a series of topics including her struggles in the showbiz industry, rejections she faced and social media trolls she still faces for playing a negative character in the show. Excerpts from Aishwarya Sharma’s exclusive interview:

Aishwarya Sharma Recalls Her First Audition

The actress recalled how her first audition was for the show Udaan. She shared how the casting director for the show stopped receiving her calls and did not even inform her about her rejection. “My first audition was for a show titled Udaan. I didn’t know how were the actors selected or anything. I called them (casting directors) repeatedly asking if I have been selected but after a point, he stopped receiving my calls. I believe, selected or not, just inform me. In this industry, if you get replaced also, you don’t get to know. This has happened to me thrice. I faced a lot of rejections," she told us.

Advertisement

‘I Used To Get Disappointed With Rejections’

During the interaction, Aishwarya also shared how she used to get very disappointed with rejections. “I used to think about if I will be able to become an actor or not, will I be successful or not. I used to wonder what to do. I never used to share anything with my parents. I kept everything with me. After a point, I burst out. I used to call my father in the middle of the night and tell him, ‘Papa, I am unable to do this. What should I do? Should I come back?'" she said.

Advertisement

‘There Were So Many Breakdown Moments’

The actress also admitted that there were several breakdown moments as she continued to face rejections after giving auditions. That’s when she decided to accept small roles or whatever came her way in order to pay bills. “There were so many breakdown moments. When you face so many rejections, you also have to pay bills. It’s like, do whatever little you can to at least pay rent. This has happened to me. Therefore, I have done small characters too. People made fun of me a lot, and they still do. It was all a part of my journey. I am so proud of it," she shared.

Advertisement

However, Aishwarya also mentioned that she is very proud of her journey because she learned a lot from her struggles. “I have learned a lot from my struggles because it was not easy to do it alone. There was no godfather for me. I don’t have anybody from my family in this industry. I really feel proud of myself," she said.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin ‘Flipped’ Aishwarya’s Life

Advertisement

While the 30-year-old actress faced several rejections, it was Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin that ‘flipped’ her life. Talking about the same, she told us, “I really feel blessed because my life really flipped with this show. I was finalised for the show in Jan 2020 and the lockdown was announced in March of the same year. Initially I thought ‘aab toh gaya’. After four or five months, I got a call again when they (the makers) asked me to do the mock shoot again. At the same time, I was also shortlisted for another show. I had given a mock shoot for that show too. But somehow, I got selected for Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin," Aishwarya revealed.

Read all the Latest Movies News here