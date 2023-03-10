Massive Fire On The Sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin; No Injuries Reported | Exclusive Details

A massive fire broke out on the sets of the popular show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin on Friday, March 10 afternoon. Sources close to the production have confirmed that the shooting was underway when the fire broke out but all crew members and actors including the leads - Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma and Ayesha Singh have been rescued safely. No injuries have been reported.

“No injuries have been reported. Everyone is safe. The shooting was underway but everyone was rescued on time," a source close to the production told News18 Showsha exclusive.

While the exact reason for the fire is not known as of now, sources say that it is most likely because of an electric circuit. Fire brigades are also present on sets and efforts to douse the fire are currently underway. The source also informed us that most of the set has been damaged.

Advertisement

Hours after the tragedy, the production house of the show, Cockcrow Entertainment Shaika Films also issued a statement and assured fans that they will continue to provide entertainment. “A fire engulfed the sets of ‘Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Mein’ this afternoon. All our employees, artists, contractors and other partners who were present on-site are safe. We are working to determine the cause of the incident and the extent of damage and while our immediate priority is the health and safety of everyone who was on the sets, we will also work towards ensuring that we provide continuity in entertainment to our viewers," the statement read.

Meanwhile, several videos of the fire are now going viral on social media with fans expressing concern regarding the safety of their favourite actors. “OMG!! The fire looks huge, hope no one’s hurt and everyone’s fine," one of the fans wrote. “I wished everyone is safe in ghum team, including crew members of teams this is so scary please pray every one is safe ," another Tweet read.

Advertisement

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most popular Hindi television shows which has been ruling the TRP charts for a long time now. The show stars Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma and Ayesha Singh in the lead.

Read all the Latest Movies News here