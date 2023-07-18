Gigi Hadid Arrested Over Possession Of Marijuana In Cayman Islands, Released On Bail

Gigi Hadid allegedly encountered a customs issue when she was charged with drug possession after marijuana was found in her luggage recently. This isn’t the first time Gigi has been associated with drug-related news, as she had earlier faced criticism for an incident involving cocaine at a Victoria’s Secret event back in 2015.

According to local news outlet Cayman Marl Road, Gigi Hadid and her friend arrived in the Cayman Islands on a private plane. Customs officials reportedly found marijuana and related items in their luggage, leading to their arrest for suspicion of importing marijuana. After being taken to the Prisoner Detention Center, they were released on bail. Two days later, on July 12, they appeared in court, pleaded guilty, and were fined $1,000 each. They are not facing any additional charges.

“Gigi was traveling with marijuana purchased legally in NYC with a medical license," her representative told E! News. “It has also been legal for medical use in Grand Cayman since 2017. Her record remains clear and she enjoyed the rest of her time on the island," she added.