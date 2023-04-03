Gigi Hadid Poses in Front of Gateway of India, Enjoys 'Nariyal Pani' on 1st Trip to Mumbai, See Pics

The two day NMACC gala came to an end on Saturday and it was truly a star-studded event. While the Bollywood celebs all thronged to the red carpet, some prominent Hollywood stars like Zendaya, Tom Holland and Penelope Cruz also followed suit. But the highlight of the extravaganza was Gigi Hadid who had also gone on the stage when Varun Dhawan was performing. Now in her latest social media post, Gigi Hadid has expressed her gratitude for the time she spent in Mumbai.

On Monday, Gigi Hadid took to her Instagram handle to drop multiple pictures from her trip to Mumbai. The snaps showed her posing with the backdrop of Gateway Of India, a picture with Nita Ambani, a snap of performers dancing on the stage of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, a picture of herself all decked up for the night, a glimpse where she could be seen relishing coconut water, photos from tourist spots like CST and much more. Along with the album that encapsulated her time in India, Gigi Hadid also penned a long note as her caption.

It read, “Warmest Thanks to the Ambani family for hosting me in Mumbai for the Opening Weekend of @nmacc.india! It was an honor to be there to witness your family’s vision come to life, in a beautiful world-class Cultural Center to celebrate and cultivate the creatives and heritage of India. After seeing the opening nights of “The Great Indian Musical" and “India in Fashion" exhibit, I learned so much & know this venue will nurture future generations to explore their passions— from dance to design, from music to art. If you have the chance to visit & see these productions — I HIGHLY recommend!!!! ❤️🇮🇳 Unforgettable first trip to India. Much love."

Reacting to the pictures, one of the fans wrote, “Thank you for always being so kind and lovely. Hope to see you soon!" Another one commented, “Hope you will be back in India for more events. Love to see you Gigi in India. More love to you!" Someone else said, “Love you Gigi. Thank you for immersing us in the experience with you." A fan stated, “So glad that she came!!"

Some other stars who attended the launch of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) launch include Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Aayushman Khurram, Tahira Kashyap, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra among others.

