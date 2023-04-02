Gigi Hadid Reacts As Varun Dhawan Faces Huge Backlash For Kissing Her ‘Without Consent’

While Varun Dhawan is facing massive backlash on social media for lifting Gigi Hadid and kissing her during their NMACC launch event, the Hollywood star has now shared a video of their performance on social media. On Sunday, Gigi took to her Instagram stories to share the video and wrote, “@Varundvn making my Bollywood dreams come tru".

Varun also re-shared Gigi’s Instagram story and called the actress ‘sweetest’ and the ‘cutest’. “The sweetest and the cutest Gigi making my dreams come true," he wrote.

Earlier today, Varun Dhawan also responded to a tweet that slammed him for allegedly kissing Gigi ‘without her consent’. “If you are a woman, you are not safe anywhere with anyone. Even if you are Gigi Hadid, invited to a party with an “elite" crowd, guys like Varun Dhawan will randomly pick you up and kiss you without your consent, all in the name of fun. Disgusting," a now-deleted post reportedly read.

Responding to this, Varun wrote, “I guess today you woke up and decided to be woke. So lemme burst ur bubble and tell u it was planned for her to be on stage so find a new Twitter cause to vent about rather then going out and doing something about things. Good morning (sic)."

Meanwhile, besides Gigi Hadid, several other Hollywood stars including Zendaya, Tom Holland, Penelope Cruz and Nick Jonas also attended Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) launch event. Bollywood stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Aamir Khan, Aayushman Khurram, Karan Johar and Vicky Kaushal among others also graced the event.

