Gigi Hadid Reacts To Trolls Slamming Varun Dhawan; Disha Patani's Bold Saree Disappoints All

While Varun Dhawan is facing massive backlash on social media for lifting Gigi Hadid and kissing her during the NMACC launch event, the Hollywood star has now shared a video of their performance on social media. On Sunday, Gigi took to her Instagram stories to share the video and wrote, “@Varundvn making my Bollywood dreams come true". Earlier, Varun also reacted to trolls slamming him for allegedly kissing Gigi ‘without her consent’.

Disha Patani is known for having a noteworthy approach towards fashion. She always makes sure to make heads turn with her sartorial choices. However, the Malang actress was brutally trolled for her recent red-carpet appearance at an event in Mumbai. Disha was seen carrying a silver sequin saree teamed with a matching strapless bra as she arrived at a fashion gala in Mumbai on Saturday night. However, her bold outfit left netizens disappointed who called it ‘vulgar’.

If reports are to be believed, Badshah will marry his girlfriend Isha Rikhi later this month. A source close to the Kala Chashma singer has claimed that Badshah and Rikhi will have a “gurdwara wedding in north India" soon. Reportedly, it will be an intimate wedding ceremony with only family members and close friends in presence. However, when Rikhi was asked about the same, she maintained a “no comments" stance whereas Badshah was unavailable for the comment.

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre launch event witnessed a bundle of celebs not just from Bollywood but from Hollywood too. Several videos and photos from the big night are going viral on social media. However, the one photo which stood out from the night was that of Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan posing with the Spider Man stars Tom Holland and Zendaya. The picture is now going viral on social media and fans are over the moon seeing the biggest stars of Bollywood and Hollywood together.

Over three months after Tunisha Sharma’s death, Sheezan Khan took to Instagram on Sunday and paid his first social media tribute to the late actress. Khan shared a video which was a compilation of the moments he spent with his Ali Baba co-star Tunisha. In the caption of his post, Khan penned down long poetry in Hindi and addressed Tunisha as ‘mine and only TUNNI’. Tunisha was found hanging in the makeup room of her show on December 24 last year.

