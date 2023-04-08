Giorgia Andriani Looks Like A Diva In Black, Fans Call Her 'Hot', Check It Out

Giorgia Andriani might have caught the fancy of the tinsel town after opening up about her romantic relationship with Arbaaz Khan. However, she has got a lot more to her than being a model as she aspires to leave a mark in the industry by donning the director’s cap. Giorgia was recently spotted by paparazzi in Mumbai.

On Saturday, a clip shared by a popular paparazzo handle captured Giorgia Andriani looking stunning in a pitch-black tube top and black leather jeans. She added more oomph to her look with bright orange nails and long golden earrings. Before leaving, Giorgio posed for the paps, waved and blew kisses for them as well. Needless to say, fans couldn’t take their eyes off of her.

Taking to the comment section, one of the fans wrote, “Awesome Giorgia Arbaaz Andriani Khan(with heart eyes emojis)". Another one commented, “Gorgeous (with heart emojis)". Someone else said,"So hot and fine(with fire emoji)". A fan stated, “Damn, she is so beautiful!!(with fire emojis)".

Giorgia had earlier told Bollywood Hungama about her plans for becoming a film-maker. She had stated, “Life has its own intelligence. I think you can kind of know where you want to go but then it’s up to destiny I think so for now I’m just polishing myself. Being a director is still on. However, for now, it’s just on a standstill; I will see in the future. I want to be ready for that as well so that will take time."

For the unversed, Arbaaz Khan and Giorgia Andriani have been dating each other for almost four years now. Prior to Georgia, Arbaaz was married to Malaika Arora. They tied the knot in 1998 but divorced in 2017. They also have a son together - Arhaan. On the other hand, Malaika Arora is now dating Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor.

