Gippy Grewal, Sonam Bajwa's Carry On Jatta Wins Praise From Bhagwant Mann

The much-awaited comedy blockbuster, Carry On Jatta 3, has hit the screens and it’s already garnering rave reviews from critics and audiences alike. The film’s pre-release screening in Chandigarh witnessed the star-studded presence of Gippy Grewal, Sonam Bajwa, Kavita Kaushik, Gurpreet Ghuggi and Jaswinder Bhalla, along with the surprise appearance of Punjab’s Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann. As a former comedian himself, Mann interacted with the media and shared his thoughts on the film, expressing hope for more instalments in the future.

During the press meet, the CM extended his wishes to the team and praised the film for its quality and brilliant situational comedy. While acknowledging that the movie was shot in London, he suggested to the film’s team that they should consider shooting the next parts of the franchise in Punjab itself. The politician also encouraged Bollywood filmmakers to consider shooting in the state as well.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was accompanied by his wife, Dr Gurpreet Kaur. Additionally, Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwa was also present at the pre-release screening of Carry On Jatta 3.

As per Punjabi Mania’s report, Carry On Jatta 3 achieved a historic collection on its opening day, surpassing all records for the biggest opening of any Punjabi film. The previous record holder was Diljit Dosanjh, Sonam Bajwa and Shehnaaz Gill’s Honsla Rakh, with a collection of 2.7 Crore.