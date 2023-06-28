Girl Group FIFTY FIFTY Files Lawsuit Against Their Agency ATTKART For Lack Of Transparency

It has been a while since rising rookie K-Pop Girl Group FIFTY FIFTY has been swept in the news surrounding their poaching by “external sources". The entertainment agency ATTRAKT, under which the girls are signed, blamed Warner Music Korea for trying to poach their artist. On the other hand, the record company has released their own statement of this being baseless rumours. Now, FIFTY FIFTY has sued their own agency for lack of transparency in financial documents. The Cupid crooners have reportedly filed a lawsuit to suspend their contracts. Koreaboo has reported that a statement has been released by their legal representatives, detailing the reason behind this move.

Their law firm Barun Law has reported in the statement that they have filed the lawsuit for the temporary suspension of FIFTY FIFTY’s exclusive contracts. This was filed with the Seoul Central District Court on June 19. The statement read, “This is due to ATTRAKT violating the terms of their contract and breaking any form of trust between the two parties."

The statement also added, “The members have not made a response as the trial was underway. We have sent the company a letter asking for the mistakes to be corrected and pointed out the various issues, but ATTRAKT revealed their position to the media with continuous articles without trying to explain the actual demands."

It was also mentioned that this was done in consultation with the family of the members. The agency has not been listening to the opinions of the members. Their stance has been that external forces are trying to poach the members. However, they have failed to clarify the accusations of their violating the contract. The statement also expressed the FIFTY FIFTY member’s frustration and disappointment with details being disclosed about Jeong Eun-ah’s (better known as Aran) surgery. This was done without consulting those who were involved.