‘God Makes One Beautiful’: Honey Rose On 'Undergoing' Cosmetic Surgery

Film stars always face constant pressure to appear in their best forms and look great. The world of showbiz is all about glamour. Actors do their best to look their best on screen. In the last few years, cosmetic surgery has come up as a believable option for many actors and actresses in the Indian film industry. Many celebs go under the knife, resulting in their changed appearances.

Sometimes their change is not appreciated by fans, so much so that they are even subjected to vicious trolling. One such actress who has recently been subjected to such trolling is Honey Rose. Social media users have accused Honey of altering her look through cosmetic surgery. Many of her recent social media posts have been flooded by trolls in the comments section, who are calling her out for going under the knife. Honey Rose has now come out in her defence in a recent interview with Vanita magazine, where she refuted all claims of having undergone surgery.