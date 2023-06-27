Godfather To Shankar Dada Zindabad, Check The Remakes Starring Chiranjeevi

Chiranjeevi is considered one of the biggest actors in the South Indian film industry. He has starred in more than 150 films in many languages and has had a career spanning more than four decades. Apart from being a brilliant actor, he has also shown an interest in politics. He founded the Praja Rajyam Party and contested the 2009 Andhra Pradesh elections. Among the many films that the megastar has done, a lot of them have been inspired by films made in other languages. Let’s look at the films of Chiranjeevi that are remakes of other films:

Godfather (2022)

Chiranjeevi’s Godfather was a remake of the Malayalam film Lucifer. The Malayalam version starred Mohanlal in the lead role and was directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran. Godfather was directed by Mohan Raja and released in 2022. The film received mixed reviews from the audience and the critics.

Shankar Dada M.B.B.S. (2004)

Shankar Dada M.B.B.S. was the remake of Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi’s hit film Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. The Telugu version of the comedy-drama was directed by Jayanth C Paranjee and became a huge hit at the box office.

Anji (2004)

Anji is an action-adventure film that starred Chiranjeevi and Namrata Shirdokar in the lead roles. According to reports, the film took its inspiration from the hit Hollywood film Indiana Jones. However, Chiranjeevi’s version was a disaster at the box office and was declared a flop.

Mugguru Monagallu (1994)

Mugguru Monagallu was directed by K Raghavendra Rao and starred Chiranjeevi in triple roles. Reportedly, it was found that the film drew its inspiration from the Bollywood film Yaadon Ki Baaraat.

Shankar Dada Zindabad (2007)

Chiranjeevi’s Shankar Dada Zindabad was a remake of Sanjay Dutt’s Lage Raho Munna Bhai. The Telugu version was directed by Prabhu Deva and didn’t perform well at the box office.