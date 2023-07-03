Trends :Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem KahaaniShah Rukh KhanAsinLust Stories 2Kartik Aaryan
Harish Magon, Actor In Gol Maal And Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, Passes Away At 76

Harish Magon appeared in movies such as Chupke Chupke, Khushboo, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, and Shahenshah.

Last Updated: July 03, 2023, 16:03 IST

Actor Harish Magon, who starred in Hindi films like Gol Maal, Namak Halaal and Inkaar, passed away on June 1. He was 76. Cine And TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) shared the news on Twitter. The post read, “CINTAA expresses its condolences on the demise of Harish Magon (Member since JUNE. 1988)."

Harish Magon, who graduated from FTII, starred in movies such as Chupke Chupke, Khushboo, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar and Shahenshah. His final film appearance was in the 1997 movie Uff! Yeh Mohabbat. Apart from his acting career, Harish established the Harish Magon Acting Institute in Mumbai’s Juhu.

Film historian Pavan Jha took to Twitter to mourn the death of Harish Magon. Sharing a video from the 1975 film Aandhi, he wrote, “Harish Magon – #InMemories. Will always be remembered for those cute cameos in Hindi Cinema. A graduate from FTII, he was a close friend of Gulzar’s assistant Meraj and hence get to face the camera here in #Aandhi song for a break."

He added, “Another cute little appearance of Harish Magon was in Gulzar’s Khushboo in the Sharmila intro scene with Jeetendra & Harish getting a memorable dialogue ’Yaar ye bhoot itne khoobsurat hote hain, mujhe nahin maloom tha.’ Yet one of the most memorable outing for Harish Magon was Hrishi da’s Golmaal for small Interview scene, as Sunila Gavaskar’s classmate & Black pearl’s fan. Thats how a small appearance on Silver Screen can make you live beyond your lifetime."

first published: July 03, 2023, 07:24 IST
last updated: July 03, 2023, 16:03 IST
