Gossip Girl Star Ed Westwick aka Chuck Bass Lands In Mumbai To Support GF Amy Jackson's New Film

We cannot believe our eyes! Chuck Bass of Gossip Girl, formally known as Ed Westwick is in India. The international actor is dating Amy Jackson and has reportedly touched down in Mumbai to show his support to Amy’s new film. It is said that Amy is in India for her upcoming film Mission: Chapter 1 - Achcham Enbathu Illaiyae. While more details are awaited, the paparazzi spotted Ed at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday evening.

In a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Ed was seen walking out the airport sporting a pair of green shorts and a T-shirt. He completed his look with a jacket, a pair of white shoes and a cap. Fans were stunned to see him in India. “Our crush is in town," a fan wrote. “Chuck bass is in Mumbai," added another.

“Whattttttttttttttttttttt," a third, shocked fan wrote. “Omg is it for real, why is he here btw," a fourth fan asked. “Omg he is India 👏😍😍😍I remember him from gossip girls Netflix The Handsome Man!❤️❤️❤️ welcome 🙏," a fifth comment read.

For the unversed, Amy and Ed have been dating for a while now. Following numerous rumours about dating, the couple publicly acknowledged their relationship by attending the National Film Awards in London in 2022. The couple often share photos with each other. Last month, Amy marked Ed’s birthday with a special post.