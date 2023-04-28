Got Patthar Ke Phool Because Of Producer Ramesh Taurani: Salman Khan

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan needs no introduction. Today, the actor has an enviable fan base and is the undisputed king of the box office. But there was a time when he was at the lowest point in his career. The actor didn’t have work for about six months after his debut film Maine Pyar Kiya. The film was released in 1989 and became the highest-grossing Indian film at the time and still, the actor struggled to get new projects. Salman even once said, “Bhagyashree decided to leave Bollywood to get married after the film. However, she took all the credit for the film."

This was when producer Ramesh Taurani entered his life as God. During the IIFA Award ceremony in Dubai, Salman Khan revealed, “His father at that point paid 2,000 rupees and coaxed producer GP Sippy to make a fake announcement in a film industry magazine that he had signed me for a film. Sippy did that but there was no picture. But Ramesh Taurani went to Sippy’s office and paid ₹5 lakhs for the music of the film. It was because of those 5 lakhs that I finally got a film called Patthar Ke Phool (1991). Thank you!"

After he starred in the film Patthar Ke Phool, there was no looking back. His career took off and made him a renowned name in the film industry. The actor is best known for films like Sultan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Ek Tha Tiger and Bodyguard. Some of his other noteworthy films include Dabangg, Tere Naam, Judwaa, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, and Wanted and Ready, to name a few.

His film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was released a few days back. In the opening days, the double-digit score was achieved. However, as the days are passing by, it seems the film has failed to make a mark among the audience. Directed by Farhad Samji, the Salman Khan starrer film has an ensemble cast of Pooja Hegde, Ram Charan, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Siddharth Nigam, amongst others.

