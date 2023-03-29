GoT Star Maisie Williams Lands in Mumbai, Sports Tikka in New Video; Goes Gaga Over 'Meditation Mat'

The Stark has landed in Mumbai. We are talking about none other than Arya Stark aka Maisie Williams of the Game of Thrones fame. The actress, on Tuesday night, took to her Instagram Stories and revealed that she has touched down in Mumbai to attend the star-studded Dior India show. The actress couldn’t hide her excitement as she gave fans a tour of the luxury room she’s staying in along with the gifts she was given.

In the short video, Maisie was seen wearing a bucket cap and a casual fit. “I just got to Mumbai and I am losing my mind a little bit," Maisie said before she showed off her room. A small red tikka was seen on her forehead. The Game of Thrones star panned the camera to reveal that give a tour of her room and was surrounded by numerous gifts, including a meditation mat. Maisie was evidently thrilled to be in Mumbai.

For the unversed, Mumbai is playing host to Dior this week. The luxury brand will be showcasing its pre-fall 2023 show at the grand Gateway of India in Mumbai and several international names are expected to attend. This is the first time a major European luxury brand will be hosting its official calendar show in India.

The Dior Fashion Show in Mumbai is a collaborative effort between the creative director of Dior, Maria Grazia Chiuri, and the Mumbai-based atelier Chanakya School of Craft.

While Maisie has confirmed her attendance, fans are equally excited to see Thai actors Phakphum Romsaithong (Mile) and Nattawin Wattanagitiphat (Apo), who grew to international fame following their hit BL drama KinnPorsche The Series, attending the show as well. The duo landed in Mumbai on Tuesday night as well.

Meanwhile, Maisie has mostly been away from the spotlight since the end of Game of Thrones. She often made headlines for her relationship with Reuben Selby but the couple broke up a few months ago. The actress confirmed the news via Instagram earlier this year.

