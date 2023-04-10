GOT7's BamBam Reacts to Criticism for His Remarks on NewJeans' Haerin, Says 'I'm Sorry for Always...'

Popular K-pop idol and GOT7’s BamBam recently found himself in controversies after the comments he made on his YouTube series, Bam’s House, about K-Pop girl group NewJeans’ member Haerin. During the episode, BamBam mentioned that he was a fan of Haerin's, and social media users criticized him for having an interest in an underage idol. The criticism prompted BamBam's label, ABYSS Company, to take a stand against hateful comments and announce legal action against malicious commenters. In the video, BamBam mentioned that he likes women with short hair and that he finds the songs of Haerin and Aespa's Winter to be healing. When asked to choose between Nayeon and Haerin, BamBam initially chose Haerin but later expressed hesitation about his choice because of her young age at the time. Social media users quickly took to the internet to criticize his comments as “creepy" and inappropriate.

However, some fans argue that the clips circulating on social media don't give the full picture of the conversation between BamBam and Poongja. They suggest that the entire episode should be watched before making any judgments. In response to the negative comments, ABYSS Company released a statement announcing their intention to take legal action against “malicious commenters.”

“We are taking legal action against some malicious commenters who wrote and circulated posts and comments based on malicious slander and unfounded fabricated false facts that harm the image and reputation of our artist, BamBam. We are preparing a strong legal response process with the assistance of our legal representative based on various evidence obtained through continuous monitoring and reporting on the spread of malicious posts and comments,” read the statement.

Although the reason for the announcement is not clear, some fans speculate that it was in response to the backlash BamBam faced. The statement further added that the company would strive to safeguard their artists' rights and interests while condemning anonymous malicious posts aimed at their artists. They hope that their efforts will contribute to promoting a more mature and healthy internet culture.

Meanwhile, BamBam also took to his social media handle to thank fans for their support. His note, which loosely translated to English, reads, “Thank you so much for all the love and support for Sour&Sweet❤️Thank you to all the IGOT7 that also work hard for this album the past 2weeksthank you for always be by my side

and always showing just LOVE to me i’m sorry for always put so much energy on the hate comments while so much more people showing lovei will not give a damn to all the haters anymore but i will give them what they deserve IGOT7 without you guys i will never be who i am today i’ll be the best i can be until the last day i can perform Love you IGOT7"

Meanwhile, the Thai K-pop idol has made a comeback with his debut studio album Sour & Sweet and a music video for its lead single of the same name. The album was released on March 28. Featuring eight tracks, seven of them, including the title track, were co-written by the GOT7 star.

