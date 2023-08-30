Govinda To Kamal Haasan, 5 Male Actors Who Played Women On Screen

Actors often step into the shoes of diverse characters to entertain fans. There were numerous instances when actors had physically and emotionally transformed themselves for a role. Some male actors went a notch higher and fascinated viewers by taking on the challenge of portraying a female character on screen. Here are five male actors who left an indelible mark with their portrayal of female characters on screen.

Kamal Haasan in Chachi 420

One of the male actors who embraced a female role in a film is the legendary Kamal Haasan. He not only played a female role in his 1997 film Chachi 420 but also directed the critically acclaimed film. His impeccable portrayal of Lakshmi in the film is still considered an iconic character. Kamal Haasan played a woman with such conviction that many resonated with his character. He played the character with a deep understanding of it, thereby proving that the essence of gender is beyond physical boundaries.

Advertisement

Govinda in Aunty No 1

Govinda is one of those rare actors whose impeccable comic timing is appreciated by all. He also took on the challenge of playing a woman on screen in the 1998 film Aunty No 1. The rib-tickling comedy film unravels the life of a middle-aged man who dons the avatar of a woman for the love of his life. Govinda’s charismatic screen presence led the film to be successful, making it everyone’s favourite.

Riteish Deshmukh in Apna Sapna Money Money

Advertisement

Apna Sapna Money Money was released in 2006. The film saw Riteish Deshmukh portraying a female character named Sania. The way he executed the feminine gestures and portrayed the character left everyone in splits. The audience was highly impressed by Riteish Deshmukh. Not only this, he also added a touch of glamour and humour to the film, making the film a must-watch.

Aamir Khan in Baazi

Aamir Khan, in a bold move, decided to don the avatar of a woman in the 1995 film Baazi. His performance in the film is a testament to his unexceptional talent. The way he seamlessly transformed into a woman is commendable.