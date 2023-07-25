Grammy-Nominated Rapper Raja Kumari Performs Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Title Track in New York

The biggest pan-Indian film of the year, Jawan, is set to hit theatres soon. This highly anticipated film, featuring the Badshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan and an impressive, star-studded cast, promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats with its thrilling plot. After the blockbuster teaser drop of Shah Rukh Khan’s much-awaited action entertainer Jawan, buzz is that the makers will be dropping the first song from the film in the coming week. That apart, the prevue includes a track titled King Khan Rap, sung by the Grammy-nominated rapper-songwriter Raja Kumari.

The singer specially penned the number for SRK, and the power-packed ‘prevue’ has been receiving a lot of love. At a recent event called Celebrate Brooklyn in New York, rapper Raja Kumari took the stage along with other talented artists like Ali Sethi and Roshini Samlal. During the show, she enthralled the crowd by performing a song from her new album, The Bridge, and also received cheers for her rendition of the title track from Jawan.