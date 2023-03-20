Hruta Durgule is one of the known faces of the Marathi entertainment industry. She is the recipient of several accolades, including the Sanskruti Kaladarpan and Maharashtra Times Sanmaan Awards and has established herself as one of the most popular Marathi television actresses. The actress rose to prominence in 2019 with her portrayal of Vaidehi in Zee Yuva’s Phulpakharu. Since her first serial, Hruta has created a huge fan base with her acting prowess and beauty. And this year is a little special for her. She has completed 10 years in her acting career.

Hruta shared the news with her fans through Instagram. Along with this, she has also shared some beautiful photos from the celebration, which is currently garnering attention all over social media. In the photo, the actress is seen in a royal blue one shouldered ruffled dress. She opted for a glam makeup look and tied her hair in a high-raised ponytail and rounded off her look with a pair of dazzling statement earrings. The actress looks stunning. Hruta is seen holding a candle in one hand and a doughnut in the hand as she poses for the camera. Sharing the photo, the actress wrote, “Celebrating 10! Grateful for all the love." See the pics:

The post went viral in no time. Seeing the post, fans congratulated her for her successful journey. One of the users commented, “Wow amazingly proud of you. How beautifully you crafted these 10 years for yourself. Keep shining."

Another one wrote, “Heartiest congratulations to the very talented girl one and only Hruta Durgule. An amazing journey of this girl. Celebrating 10 years." Many others showered red heart emojis in the comments section.

Hruta started her career with Pudhcha Paaul as an assistant director. She made her television debut with Star Pravah’s popular show Durva in 2013. She made her big-screen debut with the Marathi film Ananya.

The actress will soon be seen in the Marathi-language action thriller film Circuitt. The film is directed by Aakash Pendharkar and produced by Madhur Bhadarkar under the banner of Bhandarkar Entertainment. This film is the remake of the 2016 Malayalam film Kali. The movie features Vaibhav Tatwawadi and Hruta Durgule in lead roles and is scheduled to be theatrically released on April 7.

