Tamil Nadu’s most adored comedian Vivek passed away on April 17, 2021, after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was best known for his unique style of portraying comic scenes with a social message, which no one has been able to replicate after him. Music maestro A R Rahman recently reminisced about Vivek. He retweeted a clip, showing glimpses from one of Vivek’s films. Rahman wrote in the caption, “Missing comedy legend Vivek… What a great loss."

Social media users couldn’t recall the film the clip was from. Some users could figure out the exchange between Vivek and Vijayakanth in the clip. Going by the video, it seems that Vivek arrived at Vijayakanth’s house with a script written in English. Vijayakanth was disheartened by this and persuaded Vivek to come up with a script written in Tamil the next time.

Vijayakanth said that he would be happy to act in his film after that. He also told Vivek to curate a story that would bring a sense of pride to the Tamil community. Vivek seemed inspired by the message and told Vijayakanth that he would surely write a story based on the actor’s preferences.

Social media users applauded the message and agreed with A R Rahman’s words. One of them even tweeted that Vivek’s invaluable contribution to Tamil cinema would always be remembered for generations to come.

Another user felt bad that cine buffs will never be able to enjoy the collaboration of both Vivek and Vijayakanth again.

Vijayakanth has been inactive in films for a long time now. He suffered from poor health and had to take a long sabbatical from films and politics as well. He founded the political party Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam.

