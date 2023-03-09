What makes a couple the favourite of the Hindi television audience? The answer is simple their on-screen chemistry, love, and bond on the show. The grass is always greener on the other side, this stands true in the showbiz world. There are some actors whose on-screen chemistry was brilliant but off camera, they didn’t see each other eye to eye. Can you recall any such couple? Certainly yes! Siddharth Shukla and Rashmi Desai. Their disliking was also evident in the reality show Bigg Boss season 13 when the duo clashed with each other. It is said that their relations were good until they collaborated on the show Dil Se Dil Tak. In fact, Balika Vadhu actress Toral Rasputra also didn’t share a great bond with Siddharth Shukla.

Paridhi Sharma and Rajat Tokas

Rumour has it that Paridhi felt inferior to Akbar of the show Jodha Akbar because he was older and more experienced, causing a cold war between the two. On set, however, the actors kept a professional rapport and collaborated without clashing.

Simran Kaur and Mudit Nayar

Another pair that looks stunning on screen while being cold off-screen is the lead of Anamika. Simran, an introvert, didn’t make an effort to get along with Mudit and seemed to “behave" like a diva, which annoyed Mudit.

Hina Khan and Karan Mehta

They have ruled households such as Akshara and Naitik, but it seems that they are not compatible in real life. On the sets, they ignore one another and don’t even say hello to one another!

Rati Pandey and Sumit Vats

Hitler Didi’s female protagonist Rati finds Sumit annoying and would rather avoid him. On the other hand, Sumit has remained silent regarding his relationship with Rati, perhaps indicating that he is okay with the separation as well.

Niti Taylor and Parth Samthaan

There was nothing that this lead duo of Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan could agree on. In fact, the arguments got so bad that Parth abruptly left the program, stunning everyone.

