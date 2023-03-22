Gudi Padwa 2023: Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Ajay Devgn, Others Wish Fans

Gudi Padwa, also known as Samvatsar Padvo, is a Hindu festival that falls on the first day of Chaitra Month. It also marks the New Year for Marathi and Konkani Hindus. People celebrate this occasion by hosting a Gudi (a decorated pole) outside their homes, symbolizing victory and good luck.

Gudi Padwa is a time for new beginnings and is considered an auspicious day for buying new homes, starting new businesses, and making important decisions. The festival is celebrated with great fervour in several parts of the country. Even our Bollywood celebrities mark the occasion by greeting their fans and celebrating with their family members.

On this special occasion, many Bollywood celebrities have shared their wishes with fans on social media platforms. Let's take a look here:

Advertisement

Wishing his social media family, Amitabh Bachchan tweeted, “Happy Gudi Padwa greetings and may there be peace fulfillment and prosperity ever …”.

On the other hand, Bholaa lead actor, Ajay Devgn wrote, “Hello! Happy Gudi Padwa and Happy New Year to all”.

Abhishek Bachchan also took to his social media handle and wished his fans a very happy and prosperous Gudi Padwa.

Advertisement

Legendary actress Hema Malini posted a few pictures wishing Gudi Padwa. “To all those celebrating New Year today - Gudi Padwa, Ugadi and Cheti Chand - Have a wonderful day of festivities, family togetherness, and joy always! Auspicious blessed beginning to all," she tweeted.

South star Samyuktha Menon tweeted, “Wishing you all a Happy Ugadi and Gudi Padwa! This is a new beginning. Let’s fill this year with joy and laughter. Wishing you all a Happy Chaitra Navarathri. May you and your loved ones have the blessings of the divine mother, Shakthi”

Advertisement

To mark the occasion, Airlift actress Nimrat Kaur said, “Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, Cheti Chand, Navreh, Chaitra Sukladi… celebrating the giant kaleidoscope of incredible India on this one joyous, incredible day!! Love and light to all celebrating today…. ‘IncredibleIndia’, ‘UgadiFestival’, ‘GudiPadwa2023’ ‘ChetiChand’, ‘Navreh’."

“Gudi Padwyachya hardik shubheccha," said Shilpa Shetty on the occasion. She also shared some special news with her fans. Check it out:

News18 team wishes you a very happy Gudi Padwa.

Read all the Latest Movies News here