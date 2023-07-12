Guess The 1983 Film Chiranjeevi And His Father Venkat Rao Worked Together In

Chiranjeevi has established himself as a remarkable actor, having appeared in over 180 films to date. Not many people are aware that he got the opportunity to work with his father, actor Konidela Venkat Rao in one film. In 1983, Chiranjeevi and his father worked together in the film Mantri Gari Viyyankudu, directed by Bapu. The credit for suggesting Venkat Rao’s name for the role of a minister in the film goes to actor Allu Ramalingaiah. He recommended him to Director Bapu. The father-son duo did not have any dialogues or scenes together in the film. It is said the experience of being part of a film where his elder son was acting brought great satisfaction to Venkat Rao.

Chiranjeevi has shared screen space with his son, actor Ram Charan, in several movies including Magadheera (2009), Bruce Lee (2015), and Khaidi No 150 (2017). Ram Charan played the lead role in Magadheera and Bruce Lee, while Chiranjeevi made a guest appearance in these films. In Chiranjeevi’s highly-anticipated comeback movie Khaidi No 150, Ram Charan appeared as a guest in the song Ammadu Lets Do Kummudu.