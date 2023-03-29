It’s been only a few years since Janhvi Kapoor appeared in cinemas but she is here to stay. Her film choices are clear proof of that. The cute bubbly girl’s immediate transformation to a stunning diva has made us all go gaga over her. The actress has treated us all with her bubbly side all over again. Janhvi shared a younger version of herself on her Instagram stories and broke the internet. She looks adorable in a pink dress and a black headband.

After giving several hits in Hindi cinema, Janhvi Kapoor is all set to make her debut in Tollywood with NTR30 and we can’t keep calm. The much-anticipated launch of Tollywood Superstar NTR and director Koratala Shiva’s combo film NTR30 took place on March 23 in Hyderabad. Jahnvi drew a large crowd during the Puja ceremony. SS Rajamouli of RRR fame clapped for the first shot against NTR, Jahnvi Kapoor, and Prashant Neel of KGF fame switched on the camera. The event was attended by actors Prakash Raj and Srikanth, editor Srikar Prasad, producer Dil Raju, NTR’s brother Kalyan Ram, and music director Anirudh.

The first look of Jahnvi Kapoor — released on social media platforms — went viral, and fans rejoiced at her appearance alongside their matinée idol in the film. According to reports, the action sequences in the film will give fans goosebumps while watching it on the big screen on April 5, 2024.

According to the most recent reports, Brad Minnich will be the film’s VFX supervisor for key sequences. He’s previously worked on films like Obi-Wan Kenobi and Aquaman.

On Twitter, NTR Arts confirmed the news, writing, “Brad Minnich will be the VFX supervisor for crucial sequences in NTR30 Get ready for a stunning visual treat on the Big Screens. NTR30 Begins."

Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Mili, which was directed by Mathukutty Xavier and produced by Boney Kapoor. It is a survival thriller with a simple plot that revolves around a girl named Mili who was trapped inside a freezer at the food outlet where she works and must find a way to survive.

