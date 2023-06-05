Gufi Paintal, Mahabharat Actor Who Played Shakuni Mama, Passes Away at 78

Actor Gufi Paintal, best known for his role of Shakuni Mama in BR Chopra’s Mahabharat, has passed away. He died on Monday at the age of 78. He was hospitalised for undisclosed health reasons and was reportedly in critical condition. It has been revealed that the funeral will take place on Monday, June 5, at 4 pm.

His nephew Hiten Paintal told PTI, “Unfortunately, he is no more. He passed away at the hospital at around 9 am. His heart gave up. He passed away peacefully in his sleep." Hiten had earlier told the news agency that his uncle was not keeping well due to age-related health issues.

“He had blood pressure and heart issues. He was keeping unwell and all this was going on for a while. Things got severe now so we got him to the hospital for observation. He has been in the hospital for seven to eight days. He was critical initially, but right now he is stable," Hiten previously said.

He is survived by his son, daughter-in-law and a grandchild. The last rites will be held today at around 4 pm at a crematorium in suburban Andheri.

The news of his death comes just a few days after his friend and popular TV actress Tina Ghai revealed that he was hospitalised and in critical state. As per reports, Tina Ghai shared a post on her Facebook handle in which she disclosed about Gufi Paintal’s condition. She also urged everyone to pray for his well-being.

Later, while talking to the media, Tina confirmed the news but she didn’t disclose much about the health update since the actor’s family has refused to share the details with anyone. It was said that Gufi has been unwell for a very long time but on May 31, his condition worsened. Post that, he was promptly rushed to the hospital.