Gufi Paintal Passes Away: Old Photos of Mahabharat Star Goes Viral, Fans Offer Condolences

Actor Gufi Paintal’s sudden demise has come as a rude shock to the film fraternity. The actor best known for his role of Shakuni Mama in BR Chopra’s Mahabharat died on Monday. He was hospitalised for undisclosed health reasons and was reportedly in critical condition.

Now, several fan clubs have shared a bundle of his throwback photos, and offered their condolences. One of them wrote, ‘Bahut Khubsurat Sir ❤️’ Another one wrote, Dil Tod dia Mama ji aapne. Filmmaker Dinesh Sudarshan also took to the comments section and wrote, “Your remarkable performance in the role of Shakuni Mama in TV show Mahabharat has set a benchmark in acting. U lived the characters u played. As Shakuni is an inseparable part of Mahabharat so are you and will always be remembered. Om Shanti "

Gufi’s nephew Hiten Paintal told PTI, “Unfortunately, he is no more. He passed away at the hospital at around 9 am. His heart gave up. He passed away peacefully in his sleep." Hiten had earlier told the news agency that his uncle was not keeping well due to age-related health issues.

“He had blood pressure and heart issues. He was keeping unwell and all this was going on for a while. Things got severe now so we got him to the hospital for observation. He has been in the hospital for seven to eight days. He was critical initially, but right now he is stable," Hiten previously said.

Earlier, veteran actor Mukesh Khanna who played Bhishma Pitamah in Mahabharat recalled the time he spent with him. In an interview with News18, he shared, “I was in touch with his son for a week now. He was hospitalized and not well. I got to know about his death at 9 am this morning," Khanna told us. “This was a long-drawn case. His condition deteriorated. Dialysis was conducted. He went into semi-coma. He gained a little consciousness yesterday and the doctor said that it was a miracle but his condition worsened. His kidney was affected," he added.