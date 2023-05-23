Gulshan Devaiah CONFIRMS Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia Dating Rumours? He Says 'They Look Like...'

Gulshan Devaiah weighed in on Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia’s dating rumours in a new interview and confessed that while he is not aware of their relationship status, he does feel there is a spark between the two. The actor made the statement weeks after he teased Vijay Varma during the trailer launch of Dahaad. Videos went viral showing Gulshan and Sonakshi Sinha pulling Vijay’s leg with Tamannaah’s name.

Addressing the viral moment, Gulshan told Hindustan Times that he decided to tease Vijay after reports of them dating went viral. “I have no idea. I haven’t even met her. I have seen just media reports and pictures of them together and started teasing. But by the looks of his, rather than me confirming, his face says something. Kuch toh hai. Kya hai exactly pata nahi (Something is there but what is it I don’t know). They do look like they have very good chemistry. I’m sure that means something," he said.

Speaking of the viral moment, the actor added, “I started the Tammanh joke and it went viral. He took it sportingly. We are friends and we respect each other a lot. I would never want to put him down. I knew I could tease him a little bit. It was well within the boundaries. It’s not nearly close to how I would tease him in reality (laughs)."

Their relationship rumours sparked after a video of them kissing on New Year in Goa went viral. Later, the two attended Diljit Dosanjh’s concert in Mumbai. According to Pinkvilla, Tamannaah Bhatia spoke about her marriage speculations while talking to Hindustan Times. She added: “People are constantly getting me married to all kinds of people- from doctor to businessman! I feel I have already been married too many times, I don’t know what will happen when I really get married! Will people be excited anymore? People will think it is another speculation."