Gulshan Devaiah On Playing Contract Killer In Guns & Gulaabs: 'Had Almost Turned The Offer Down’

Gulshan Devaiah is enjoying the attention he is getting for Raj & DK’s crime thriller series Guns & Gulaabs alongside Dulquer Salmaan, Rajkummar Rao, Adarsh Gourav, and Shreya Dhanwanthary. The actor has captivated viewers’ attention with his performance as Chaar Cut Atmaram in the show that is currently streaming on Netflix. Now, in a recent interview, the actor shared that initially, he was reluctant to take up the negative role but was forced to change his mind when the directors insisted.

In a conversation with The Telegraph India, Gulshan Devaiah shared, “I didn’t want to play bad guys and had almost turned the offer down. I wanted to do more diverse things but Raj insisted, saying, ‘That’s all great but I have a look at it once. We really think that this will be really great for you.’" Gulshan mentioned that he then read the script and thought wisely about it. He added, “I realised that the character was wonderful, and they gave me the freedom to interpret it…I would lose out on so many things, and it would be stupid. I may be many things, but I’m not stupid when it comes to my career."

Advertisement

Gulshan Devaiah also expressed that this series gave him a chance to work with Rajkummar Rao for the third time. The duo previously worked in Shaitan and Badhaai Do. He also stated that as an actor he had doubts if the series would not work out because of ‘scheduling conflicts’, but he later realised, “I will definitely regret it if I say no to this role."

Moreover, Gulshan Devaiah also said that he was influenced to play Chaar Cut Atmaram, a contract killer. He said, “There’s always something attractive and interesting about Raj & DK’s work. They think and write their characters in a different way. They also differently explore absurdities in situations."