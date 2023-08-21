Gulshan Devaiah Says Pankaj Tripathi Deserves Credit For OMG 2 Success: 'I Think He's The Protagonist'

Gulshan Devaiah recently took to the micro-blogging site X, formerly known as Twitter to urge that Pankaj Tripathi be credited for the success of OMG 2. Responding to a news article crediting Akshay Kumar for the film entering the 100 crore club, Gulshan took the opportunity to remind everyone that Pankaj Tripathi is the film’s lead hero and must be lauded for the film’s success.

The news article read, “On Saturday, OMG 2 joined the 100 crore club at the box office, benefitting Akshay Kumar with 100 more points in Star Ranking." Gulshan replied, “How many points Is Pankaj Tripathi getting? He’s the protagonist if I’m not mistaken."

One user replied to Gulshan, “100 as this is Pankaj’s 1st 100 cr film while Akshay has 16 100 cr movies." The actor then wrote, “Sahi hai but PT ka bhi naam aana chahiye na points list mey? (That’s okay, but even Pankaj Tripathi’s name should be mentioned in the points list, right?)"