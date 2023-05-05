Gulshan Kumar Birth Anniversary: Lesser-known Facts About the Founder of T-series

GULSHAN KUMAR BIRTH ANNIVERSARY: Gulshan Kumar, the founder of T-series, had a remarkable journey in the Indian music and film industry. He rose to become one of the biggest names in the music industry, inspiring many with his success story. He also produced numerous successful Bollywood films, which have become timeless classics.

Despite his untimely demise, his legacy lives on, and his impact on Indian music and cinema is still felt today. On his birth anniversary, let us pay tribute to his incredible contributions to the film industry and explore some lesser-known facts about this legendary figure.

Gulshan Kumar Birth Anniversary: Key Facts

Advertisement

Gulshan Kumar’s father sold juice in Daryaganj, Delhi. He helped his father manage the family business. Gulshan Kumar started out by making agarbattis, bottled water, ceiling fans, and audio cassettes. He started his own audio cassette label, Super Cassettes Industries Ltd, which was later renamed T-Series. T-Series was initially founded in Delhi, but after becoming profitable, Kumar relocated his corporate office to Mumbai. He was the one who provided Sonu Nigam, Kumar Sanu, Anuradha Paudwal, and Nadeem-Shravan with their big break in Bollywood movies. In 1985, T-Series issued the Lallu Ram soundtrack for the Bollywood film.

Gulshan Kumar Birth Anniversary: Top movies as producer

Bahaar Aane Tak (1990)

Gulshan Kumar’s production venture, Bahaar Aane Tak, directed by Tariq Shah, hit the silver screens in 1990. The film stars Roopa Ganguly, Sumit Sehgal, Ram Mohan, Navin Nischol, and Saeed Jaffrey in pivotal roles. The music of the film composed by Rajesh Roshan and the lyrics penned by Indeevar received widespread acclaim, making it a memorable film. Although it performed moderately at the box office, Bahaar Aane Tak continues to be remembered for its soulful and melodious songs. Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin (1991)

Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin is a 1991 Indian Hindi-language romantic drama film directed by Mahesh Bhatt and produced by Gulshan Kumar. The film stars Aamir Khan and Pooja Bhatt in the lead roles, with Anupam Kher and Sameer Chitre in supporting roles. The plot centers around a young woman’s quest to find her sweetheart, which leads her to fall in love with another man on the way. Jeena Teri Gali Mein (1991)

Jeena Teri Gali Mein, directed by Tinnu Anand, is a romantic musical film released in 1991. The story revolves around a couple who have been friends since their college days and their struggles in life. Suraj and Kavita Kapoor played the lead roles in the film. Kasam Teri Kasam (1993)

Kasam Teri Kasam, produced by Gulshan Kumar and directed by Raman Kumar, is a romantic movie released in 1993. The film’s plot follows Ravi, the son of a millionaire, who marries Rita despite his love for his office assistant Annu. As he learns about his family’s sinister intentions, Ravi’s life takes a miserable turn. The film features Krishan Kumar, Divya Bharti, and Anu Agarwal in lead roles.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here