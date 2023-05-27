Gulshan Kumar Murder Case: Music Composer Nadeem Akhtar Wants To Return, Prove His Innocence

Gulshan Kumar Dua, the music mogul and the owner of T-Series, was assassinated while coming out of Jeeteshwar Mahadev Mandir in Mumbai on August 12, 1997. Music composer Nadeem Akhtar Saifee of composer duo Nadeem Shravan was declared a co-conspirator in this case. He was acquitted of all the charges by a Mumbai Sessions Court but the arrest warrant issued in his name was not taken back. In an earlier interview with E Times, Nadeem denied all the charges levelled against him. The composer said that he initially felt that his name had cropped up due to a misconception but he said that things took an ugly turn later. Nadeem said that he was like a younger brother to Papaji (the late Gulshan Kumar). According to the composer, he wishes to return to India and that too to prove his innocence. “Someone, who entertained India and Asians across the globe… this is the biggest injustice done to me," Nadeem said.

Mumbai Police Commissioner Ronald H Mendonca had alleged in a press conference that Nadeem hired goons to kill Gulshan Kumar. According to the Commissioner, Nadeem felt that the music baron was trying to end his career. Police said that the composer had hatched the conspiracy to kill the music magnate with Anees Ibrahim Kaskar, the brother of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar in Dubai. As informed by the Police, Dawood’s associates Abu Salem and Kayyum were also involved in this conspiracy.

On the work front, Nadeem composed music with the late Shravan Rathod for several films like Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Raja Hindustani, Dhadkan, etc. The duo split in the 2000s but reunited in 2009 to compose for David Dhawan’s Do Knot Disturb. They also worked together on Sanam Teri Kasam (2009) after that. Shravan Rathod died on April 22, 2021, after testing positive for Covid 19. In an interview with a leading daily, Nadeem condoled the death of his colleague. He said that they both have seen an entire life together. Nadeem told the daily that they have remained together in the highs and lows and felt deeply pained with Shravan Rathod’s demise.