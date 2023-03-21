Aditya Roy Kapur will be putting his acting chops to test with Vardhan Ketkar’s murder-mystery Gumraah. The film, which slated to release on April 7, is also supported by a talented cast compromising Mrunal Thakur, Ronit Roy, Vedika Pinto and Deepak Kalra. Mohit Anand, who plays Aditya Roy Kapur’s friend in the film, has a lot of good things to say about him.

In an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, Mohit Anand shared that Aditya Roy Kapur tuned out to be exactly like how he imagined him after watching his films like Action Replay. He shared, “I’ve grown up watching his generation of actors come up. I’ve always been very fond of him right from Action Replayy. He comes across as a boy next door, like ‘yaaron ka yaar’, a reliable friend. So I was expecting exactly that from him. And the first day I met him, he came across as exactly as I imagined him to be. He was so down-to-earth and friendly. Actually my first scene itself demanded to have a great camaraderie with him in the film. I didn’t know him at all. So the director decided to crack the ice by doing the scene. And surprisingly it came out so natural. Because as a new actor, it’s the other person’s duty to sort of guide you. And he did it so well. I started looking up to him for it."

He also recalled, “I remember a couple of times instead of saying tu I called him aap. And that was supposed to be a retake. Because I grew so much of fondness towards him. In terms of learning, firstly I learnt that he is not okay with an ‘okay’ take. He wants to take retakes. He thinks he can do better in every take. What I learnt about myself working with him? I think I am on the right track and I tell you why. Because I am very similar to him in terms of the retake thing and the amount of variations that man gives. And discipline he has in terms of his diet. The way he follows his diet has inspired me to follow mine and do it better."

Calling Gumraah a film full of twists and turns, Mohit Anand spilled some details about his character. He stated, “I play Prithvi, who is very unlike my real life character. He is one of those people who is always there sticking up to his friend. He always stands with the truth and he is very outspoken. He is not a yes man in Aditya Roy Kapur’s life. He’s a Delhi ka launda. He has a sharp beard cut, protects him from girls and at the same time when he is in the office, he is partying with him. He got this different layer that I have in real life. In terms of the whole story, my character is the one that tries to mollify the situation. The gist is if there is a positive or a negative side of the film, instead of clashing directly, my character nullifies the situation for a long time. And at the same time, he is Aditya’s brother like friend who tries to help him If he feels a girl is not right for him, then he’ll lecture him. Or if Aditya wants to meet his girlfriend, I’ll cover the office meeting for him. So he is there for him from the first frame to the end."

Mohit Anand has closely worked with Ashutosh Gowariker in Panipat. While he assisted the Swades director, he also got to play the role of Sanjay Dutt’s son in the film. Speaking about the acclaimed-film-maker, Mohit shared, “I happened to meet Ashutosh Sir and he was very kind enough to give me a chance in Panipat to assist. That film has been an institution. I’ve learnt each and every aspect of film-making in one film and 150 days of shoot. In terms of acting in that film, since I lost 42 kilos, my walk was very awkward. So when he was casting for Sanjay Dutt’s son, Ashu Sir must have seen some similarity in the way I walk. And he found that to be pretty close to what Sanjay Dutt’s son could have."

He added, “So Ashutosh Gowariker spotted that in me, and tested me for the film. I was rejected thrice because I was not fitting the part for some reason. I was too young for the part. Then I was told to do a look test. And once I was doing the look test, Sir asked me to walk towards him. And the walk in front of the whole crew announced that I was getting that part."

Calling Ashutosh Gowariker a passionate director, Mohit Anand went on to praise him even more, “I’ve been with Ashutosh Gowariker for five years and I am still working with him. I feel like there is no end to learning. He is so passionate about giving out a story in its truest form. He can go astray and he can shoot five hours of the film. He doesn’t stop. I remember a couple of times we were shooting for 12 hours and then from Shanivada, he went to Karjat to edit the film in the middle of the night. And then in the morning, he again came to shoot. He travelled to and fro to see what he shot just in case if it had to be done again the next morning. And I asked him a couple of times why he never get tired. He told me, once you become a producer or director, you’ll understand. So there is a lot to learn from him and I want to continue doing that."

To become an actor, Mohit Anand who was overweight in his growing up years has gone on to shed over 40 kgs to get into the form. And Akshay Kumar was his inspiration. The actor shared, “My main driving passion is my father. I always think how happy he get that I continue the journey very strong. That was the main driving factor. Even today it is. Apart from this, I’ve always inspired. I’ve taken inspiration from Akshay Kumar. Since I was in 6th-7th standard and saw the way how he lives his life, then came John Abraham. These people’s principles really stuck to me for some reasons. I was not into alcohol, smoke. I didn’t do drugs. Even in college back in Pune I didn’t go for a party because I had to exercise. So I was inspired to reach where they are because I thought it they are there, they must have done something spectacular for that. "

He also emphasized what makes Akshay Kumar his inspiration, “If I have to describe him in one word, it would be Bindass. I am very unlike that. I say everything with maybe ten steps in my mind and then I’ll try to think about and procrastinate. And then he is very bindass and he just does. And he does it well. I only feel that the way he has been projecting himself, he is a typical Hindi cinema hero. That is what I get inspired by and I want to be somewhat like that since childhood. It’s my dream to work with him someday."

On being asked about his preference of platform between mainstream cinema and OTT, Mohit Anand explained that he doesn’t discriminate. He said, “Both of those mediums are amazing. Since I work with a director even now, I’ve seen how the creative process between both of them is and how. It’s not different at all. For an actor, you get to showcase more of yourself in a web space than film but experience of seeing a film in the theatres in something different. So both of them are equally fun and of course I would like to do many more films because you are sort of drawing the audience by taking money and they want to see you on screen. I would love to do more films but I’ve completely open to doing both of those things."

