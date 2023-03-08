After piquing the interests of the audience for a long time, the makers of Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur starrer murder mystery have finally unveiled the trailer of their upcoming project Gumraah. The duo’s fans were waiting for a long time to get a glimpse of this film and now their wait is finally over. For those unaware, Gumrah is the official Hindi remake of the Telugu film Thadam, which was directed by Magizh Thirumeni. The crime-thriller is based on true events.

The teaser shows Aditya Roy Kapur is seen in two completely different avatars. While Aditya is seen playing a double role in the film, Mrunal is seen playing the role of a cop. There will be a fierce competition between the two. Vardhan Ketkar is going to debut as a director with Gumraah. The teaser surely sends chills down the spine.

The Night Manager star took to Instagram to post the teaser of his film and it is all things interesting. He wrote in the captions, “In the end, the only deception that matters is the one you believe. #Gumraah Teaser Out Now."

Take a look at the teaser here:

Interestingly, Mrunal and Aditya will be seen together for the first time in Gumrah. Sharing the film’s poster on her Instagram, the film’s lead actress Mrunal Thakur wrote, “Don’t trust anyone easily! The film will hit the theaters on 7th April 2023."

Earlier, Aditya had spoken about Thadam and said, “As an actor, getting a chance to do a double role is double the preparation and double the challenge, and I’m certainly up for it!"

Ronit Roy also stars in the film, directed by debutant Vardhan Ketkar. Gumraah will hit the theatres on April 7, 2023. Apart from this, Aditya has just made his series debut with The Night Manager, where he plays the titular role. He is seen alongside Anil Kapoor in the Disney + Hotstar series. Aditya is thrilled to be reuniting with his Ludo director Anurag Basu on ‘Metro…In Dino’. The anthology film will showcase bittersweet tales of human relationships based in contemporary times.

