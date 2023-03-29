The beginning of a new month will bring a series of new releases that you just cannot miss. Grab your Google calendars and mark the dates in because we are here with your favourite Bollywood films. From Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan to Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur’s Gumraah, here’s what we have in store.

The month begins with Pratik Gandhi and Patralekha’s Phule which will be released on April 4. The film is based on the lives of Mahatma Jyotirao Govindrao Phule and his wife Savitribai Phule, who fought casteism and were pioneers of female education in India.

Then comes the upcoming crime thriller Gumraah, starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur which will be released on April 7. The film is a remake of the Tamil film Thadam, which was released in 2019. Vardhan Ketkar directs the film, which is also his directorial debut. For the first time, Aditya Roy Kapur plays two roles in the film, which is based on true events. Meanwhile, Mrunal Thakur plays a tough cop, and Ronit Roy leads the investigation.

Bawaal, starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, will be released on April 7, 2023. Though we don’t know much about the plot yet, the film was primarily shot in France, Germany, Poland, and Switzerland. Nitesh Tiwari directed the film.

Let’s come to the much-awaited Farhad Samji film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, starring Salman Khan. It will be released on April 21 this year. Along with Salman Khan, the film also stars Venkatesh, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, and Amrita Puri play pivotal roles in the film. Shehnaaz Gill, a popular TV actor, also makes her debut.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, will be released on April 28 and will mark ace filmmaker Karan Johar’s return as a director after seven years. He most recently directed the commercially successful film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Key roles are also played by legendary actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi.

