Gumraah Trailer: Aditya Roy Kapur, Mrunal Thakur Starrer is a Mix of Murder, Suspense and Mayhem

The makers of the upcoming crime thriller Gumraah, starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur in the lead, have finally dropped the film’s trailer. The movie which is based on true events features Aditya Roy Kapur essaying double roles for the first time ever. Meanwhile, Mrunal Thakur plays a fierce cop with Ronit Roy as the head of the investigation.

The video begins with a heinous murder attempted by an unidentified suspect donning a yellow raincoat. Mrunal Thakur’s cop while assessing the minute details of the crime scene comes to the conclusion that they’re dealing with a sharp-witted criminal which turns out to be true later when a CCTV camera captures the face of the murderer (Played by Aditya Roy Kapur). The department quickly detains Kapur.

But the twist arises when his doppelganger is also arrested at the same time. This flips the entire investigation. Though the cops have the face of the murderer, there are two suspects who look like spitting images of each other. Intentions of the doppelgangers remain unclear when Mrunal Thakur’s cop is brainstorming to procure evidence to determine who is the real murderer. When it comes to Kapur, both his character shades appear to be twisted. One who looks innocent with questionable behaviour, another who’s wicked with an evil shade.

At one point in the trailer, when the lookalikes come face-to-face with each other both appear to be hiding something. One mistake from the police department could jeopardize an innocent life. The suspense is doubled with multiple action-packed sequences and eerie thumping music. Watch the Gumraah trailer here:

Notably, Gumraah is the remake of the 2019 Tamil film Thadam. Helmed by Vardhan Ketkar, the movie also marks his debut as a filmmaker. The movie which is bankrolled jointly by Bhushan Kumar and Mura Khetani will hit the cinema houses on April 7.

Previously, Aditya Kapur shared the screen space with Sanjana Sanghi in Rashtra Kavach Om and also featured in the web series The Night Manager opposite Anil Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala. On the other hand, Mrunal Thaukur’s previous projects included Jersey and Sita Ramam.

