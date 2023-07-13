Guneet Monga Feels Honoured As BAFTA Appoints Her As Breakthrough India Ambassador for 2023

Guneet Monga, a renowned filmmaker, has been appointed as the Breakthrough India Ambassador for 2023 by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA). Guneet Monga expressed her deep gratitude and excitement, considering it a honour to be recognized by such a distinguished institution.

As quoted by The Statesman, Guneet, Founder and CEO of Sikhya Entertainment, said, “It’s an honour to take on this Ambassador role, following in the footsteps of A.R. Rahman to help raise the profile of emerging talent across the creative industries in India. Having served as an industry supporter and jury member for BAFTA Breakthrough in 2022, I can confidently say that the scheme has benefited some outstanding independent Indian talents."

